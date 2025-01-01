Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2018 TOYOTA RAV4 LE WITH 93770 KMS. WITH BACKUO CAMERA/FRONT, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS FRONT, LANE ASSIST AND MUCH MORE!</div><div>.<br />ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!<br />One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!<br /><br />What We Offer:<br /><br />*Low Bi-Weekly Payments<br />*Instant Approvals<br />*Credit Consolidation<br />*Employment Insurance<br />*Negative Equity Coverage<br /><br />Operating Hours:<br />Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm<br />Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm<br /><br />Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.<br />CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.<br /><br />Referral Program:<br />Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!<br /><br />AMVIC Licensed Dealer<br /><br />After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018<br /><br />Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4<br /><br />All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.</div>

2018 Toyota RAV4

93,770 KM

Details Description Features

$24,488

+ GST
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT LANE ASSIST HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
12833842

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT LANE ASSIST HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 12833842
  2. 12833842
  3. 12833842
  4. 12833842
  5. 12833842
  6. 12833842
  7. 12833842
  8. 12833842
  9. 12833842
  10. 12833842
  11. 12833842
  12. 12833842
  13. 12833842
  14. 12833842
  15. 12833842
  16. 12833842
  17. 12833842
  18. 12833842
  19. 12833842
Contact Seller

$24,488

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,770KM
VIN 2T3ZFREV6JW434130

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 93,770 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 TOYOTA RAV4 LE WITH 93770 KMS. WITH BACKUO CAMERA/FRONT, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS FRONT, LANE ASSIST AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Temporary Spare Tire,Aluminum Wheels,Brake Assist,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,Intermittent Wipers,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Traction Control,ABS,Tires - Front All-Season,Wheel Locks,4-W...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 Limited NAVIGATION BACKUP/FRONT CAMERA MEMORY SEATS SUNROOF for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Toyota RAV4 Limited NAVIGATION BACKUP/FRONT CAMERA MEMORY SEATS SUNROOF 164,998 KM $20,988 + GST
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 NAVIGATION MEMORY SEATS BACKUP CAMERA PADDLE SHIFTERSUNROOF for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 NAVIGATION MEMORY SEATS BACKUP CAMERA PADDLE SHIFTERSUNROOF 103,998 KM $21,988 + GST
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS 550 ENTERTAINMENT SCREENS BACKUP/FRONT CAMERA 7 PASSENGERS HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS 550 ENTERTAINMENT SCREENS BACKUP/FRONT CAMERA 7 PASSENGERS HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER 117,503 KM $39,988 + GST

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,488

+ GST>

Auto House

403-263-4446

2018 Toyota RAV4