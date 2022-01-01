2018 Toyota RAV4

+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
+ taxes & licensing
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Toyota Rav4 XLE comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 2.5L motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, alloy wheels, fog lights, power sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather wrapped steering wheel, heated power leather seats, alloy wheels, Forward Collision Warning & automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, back-up camera, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Bluetooth and much more!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4