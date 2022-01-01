Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

38,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

XLE w/ AWD / SUNROOF / LOW KMS

XLE w/ AWD / SUNROOF / LOW KMS

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

38,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8090854
  • Stock #: 19714
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV4JW825616

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Toyota Rav4 XLE comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 2.5L motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, alloy wheels, fog lights, power sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather wrapped steering wheel, heated power leather seats, alloy wheels, Forward Collision Warning & automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, back-up camera, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Bluetooth and much more!!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive, Heated Mirrors, Aluminum Wheels, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Rear Spoiler, Tires - Front All-Season, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Wheel Locks, Brake Assist, Temporary Spare Tire, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost, Power...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

