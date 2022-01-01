2018 Toyota RAV4

$30,990 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8090854

8090854 Stock #: 19714

19714 VIN: 2T3RFREV4JW825616

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features All Wheel Drive, Heated Mirrors, Aluminum Wheels, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Rear Spoiler, Tires - Front All-Season, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Wheel Locks, Brake Assist, Temporary Spare Tire, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost, Power...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.