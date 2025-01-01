$23,800+ GST
2018 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID SE
2018 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID SE
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$23,800
+ GST
Used
31,276KM
VIN JTMJJREV8JD200175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 82115
- Mileage 31,276 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday August 2.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 82115
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $23,800
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
2018 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID SE