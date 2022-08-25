2018 Toyota Sienna

$49,988 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 0 8 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8997829

8997829 Stock #: P12979

P12979 VIN: 5TDDZ3DC1JS208691

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 42,085 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.