2018 Toyota Sienna

42,085 KM

Details Features

$49,988

+ tax & licensing
XLE 7-Passenger LIMITED WITH 360 CAMERA AND LOTS MORE...

XLE 7-Passenger LIMITED WITH 360 CAMERA AND LOTS MORE...

Location

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

42,085KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8997829
  • Stock #: P12979
  • VIN: 5TDDZ3DC1JS208691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,085 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

