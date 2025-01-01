$39,900+ GST
2018 Toyota Tacoma
SR5
Location
Car Clinic
Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-455-1534
$39,900
+ GST
Used
67,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFDZ5BNXJX034419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Car Clinic
Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
