Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Toyota Tacoma

67,000 KM

Details Features

$39,900

+ GST
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

Watch This Vehicle
13113995

2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

Location

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-455-1534

  1. 1761607492149
  2. 1761607492640
  3. 1761607493059
  4. 1761607493520
  5. 1761607493986
  6. 1761607494390
  7. 1761607494861
  8. 1761607495279
  9. 1761607495707
  10. 1761607496165
  11. 1761607496639
  12. 1761607497080
  13. 1761607497499
  14. 1761607497904
  15. 1761607498384
  16. 1761607498887
  17. 1761607499305
  18. 1761607499844
  19. 1761607500283
  20. 1761607500720
  21. 1761607501122
  22. 1761607501532
  23. 1761607502013
  24. 1761607502461
  25. 1761607502870
  26. 1761607503358
  27. 1761607503782
  28. 1761607504195
  29. 1761607504637
Contact Seller

$39,900

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFDZ5BNXJX034419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Clinic

Used 2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van 89,500 KM $27,800 + GST
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE 140,280 KM $16,900 + GST
Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury 162,150 KM $10,500 + GST

Email Car Clinic

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Clinic

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

Call Dealer

403-455-XXXX

(click to show)

403-455-1534

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,900

+ GST>

Car Clinic

403-455-1534

2018 Toyota Tacoma