OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 26.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38359
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $14,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2018 Toyota Yaris

89,664 KM

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Yaris

LE

2018 Toyota Yaris

LE

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,664KM
VIN VNKKTUD31JA088894

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38359
  • Mileage 89,664 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 26.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38359
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $14,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2018 Toyota Yaris