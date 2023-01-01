$39,988+ tax & licensing
$39,988
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
3.6L V6 SEL HIGHLINE 7 PASSENGERS NAVI BACKUP CAMERA
Location
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
86,721KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10522371
- Stock #: 584130
- VIN: 1V2MR2CA7JC584130
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 86,721 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
All Wheel Drive,ABS,Tires - Rear All-Season,Brake Assist,Power Steering,Tow Hitch,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Traction Control,Temporary Spare Tire,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Privacy Glass,Heated Mirrors,Generic Sun/Moonr...
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4