Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 527683
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of space, comfort, and advanced technology with the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline. This midsize SUV is designed to accommodate your family's needs, offering exceptional performance, a spacious interior, and a host of modern features for all your journeys.
Under the hood, the Atlas Comfortline is powered by a robust 3.6-liter V6 engine, delivering 276 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and available 4MOTION® all-wheel drive, this SUV provides smooth, responsive performance and enhanced traction in various driving conditions.
The Atlas Comfortline stands out with its bold and contemporary exterior design, featuring a distinctive front grille, sleek body lines, and LED headlights. The 18-inch alloy wheels and chrome accents add a touch of sophistication, ensuring you make a lasting impression on the road.
Step inside the spacious and well-appointed cabin, where comfort meets advanced technology. The Comfortline trim offers V-Tex leatherette seating surfaces, heated front seats, and a power-adjustable driver's seat for ultimate comfort. The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with App-Connect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth® connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system keeps you connected and entertained on every journey.
Safety is a top priority, and the 2018 Atlas Comfortline is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. Enjoy peace of mind with a rearview camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Traffic Alert, and Forward Collision Warning with Autonomous Emergency Braking, all designed to protect you and your passengers.
Whether you're navigating city streets, embarking on a family road trip, or exploring new destinations, the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline offers the perfect combination of performance, style, and practicality. Discover the spacious sophistication and advanced capabilities of the Atlas Comfortline today.
