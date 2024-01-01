Menu
font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Experience the perfect blend of space, comfort, and advanced technology with the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline. Under the hood, the Atlas Comfortline is powered by a robust 3.6-liter V6 engine, delivering 276 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and available 4MOTION® all-wheel drive, this SUV provides smooth, responsive performance and enhanced traction in various driving conditions. The Atlas Comfortline stands out with its bold and contemporary exterior design, featuring a distinctive front grille, sleek body lines, and LED headlights. The 18-inch alloy wheels and chrome accents add a touch of sophistication, ensuring you make a lasting impression on the road. Step inside the spacious and well-appointed cabin, where comfort meets advanced technology. The Comfortline trim offers V-Tex leatherette seating surfaces, heated front seats, and a power-adjustable drivers seat for ultimate comfort. The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with App-Connect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth® connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system keeps you connected and entertained on every journey. The Comfortline trim offers V-Tex leatherette seating surfaces, heated front seats, and a power-adjustable drivers seat for ultimate comfort. Safety is a top priority, and the 2018 Atlas Comfortline is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. Enjoy peace of mind with a rearview camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Traffic Alert, and Forward Collision Warning with Autonomous Emergency Braking, all designed to protect you and your passengers. Whether youre navigating city streets, embarking on a family road trip, or exploring new destinations, the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline offers the perfect combination of performance, style, and practicality. Discover the spacious sophistication and advanced capabilities of the Atlas Comfortline today. Discover the spacious sophistication and advanced capabilities of the Atlas Comfortline today.</p>

VIN 1V2LR2CA0JC527683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 527683
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of space, comfort, and advanced technology with the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline. This midsize SUV is designed to accommodate your family's needs, offering exceptional performance, a spacious interior, and a host of modern features for all your journeys.

Under the hood, the Atlas Comfortline is powered by a robust 3.6-liter V6 engine, delivering 276 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and available 4MOTION® all-wheel drive, this SUV provides smooth, responsive performance and enhanced traction in various driving conditions.

The Atlas Comfortline stands out with its bold and contemporary exterior design, featuring a distinctive front grille, sleek body lines, and LED headlights. The 18-inch alloy wheels and chrome accents add a touch of sophistication, ensuring you make a lasting impression on the road.

Step inside the spacious and well-appointed cabin, where comfort meets advanced technology. The Comfortline trim offers V-Tex leatherette seating surfaces, heated front seats, and a power-adjustable driver's seat for ultimate comfort. The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with App-Connect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth® connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system keeps you connected and entertained on every journey.

Safety is a top priority, and the 2018 Atlas Comfortline is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. Enjoy peace of mind with a rearview camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Traffic Alert, and Forward Collision Warning with Autonomous Emergency Braking, all designed to protect you and your passengers.

Whether you're navigating city streets, embarking on a family road trip, or exploring new destinations, the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline offers the perfect combination of performance, style, and practicality. Discover the spacious sophistication and advanced capabilities of the Atlas Comfortline today.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

