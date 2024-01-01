Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 23.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 40218 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $20,300 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/> * BRAKE NOISE * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

118,654 KM

Details Description

$20,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Comfortline

Watch This Vehicle
11918822

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Comfortline

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11918822
  2. 11918822
  3. 11918822
  4. 11918822
  5. 11918822
  6. 11918822
  7. 11918822
  8. 11918822
  9. 11918822
  10. 11918822
  11. 11918822
  12. 11918822
  13. 11918822
  14. 11918822
  15. 11918822
  16. 11918822
  17. 11918822
  18. 11918822
  19. 11918822
  20. 11918822
  21. 11918822
  22. 11918822
  23. 11918822
  24. 11918822
  25. 11918822
  26. 11918822
  27. 11918822
  28. 11918822
  29. 11918822
  30. 11918822
  31. 11918822
  32. 11918822
Contact Seller

$20,300

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
118,654KM
VIN 1V2LR2CA8JC510937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 40218
  • Mileage 118,654 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 23.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 40218
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $20,300
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* BRAKE NOISE *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2014 DOOSAN XP375 for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 DOOSAN XP375 3,136 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 JLG G10-55 for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 JLG G10-55 9,183 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 GRAND DESIGN RECREAT SOLITUDE SERIES 379FL for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 GRAND DESIGN RECREAT SOLITUDE SERIES 379FL 0 $34,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,300

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Atlas