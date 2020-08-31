Menu
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

20,605 KM

Details

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

403-253-1333

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Trendline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Trendline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

Location

Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1

403-253-1333

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

20,605KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5736606
  • Stock #: N7855A
  • VIN: 1V2HR2CA1JC515158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Reflex Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black - Lucy Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # N7855A
  • Mileage 20,605 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived! A Super Clean, Well Maintained, One Owner, Accident Free 2018 VW Atlas Comfortline V6 AWD with just over 20,000km. This unit was just traded in and the pride of ownership the former owner took in their VW truly shows. A great value in a well equipped full-size, 7 passenger SUV. Lone Star Mercedes-Benz; Calgary’s Original Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership has been serving Calgary and surrounding areas for 50 years. All of our inventory goes through a rigorous inspection for safety and function, plus an extensive, professional detail to provide an “almost new” vehicle purchase experience. We hand select only the best units to keep for our inventory; taking the guessing game out of purchasing a pre-owned Mercedes-Benz or other fine automobile. Please reach out to us online or call any one of our experienced Pre-Owned Sales Consultants at (403) 253-1333 to discuss the perfect unit for you today!

Vehicle Features

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE

Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1

