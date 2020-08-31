2018 Volkswagen Atlas

+ taxes & licensing
10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1
Just Arrived! A Super Clean, Well Maintained, One Owner, Accident Free 2018 VW Atlas Comfortline V6 AWD with just over 20,000km. This unit was just traded in and the pride of ownership the former owner took in their VW truly shows. A great value in a well equipped full-size, 7 passenger SUV. Lone Star Mercedes-Benz; Calgary’s Original Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership has been serving Calgary and surrounding areas for 50 years. All of our inventory goes through a rigorous inspection for safety and function, plus an extensive, professional detail to provide an “almost new” vehicle purchase experience. We hand select only the best units to keep for our inventory; taking the guessing game out of purchasing a pre-owned Mercedes-Benz or other fine automobile. Please reach out to us online or call any one of our experienced Pre-Owned Sales Consultants at (403) 253-1333 to discuss the perfect unit for you today!
