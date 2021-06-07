2018 Volkswagen Atlas

$30,995 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 6 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7230647

7230647 Stock #: 21219A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 45,600 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Led Headlights Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.