2018 Volkswagen Golf...

403 243-8344
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
This amazing ALL WHEEL DRIVE ONE OWNER LOW KM VW Golf R comes loaded with a responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic DSG transmission with F1 style paddle shifters, selectable drive modes ( ECO/ COMFORT / NORMAL / RACE / CUSTOM ), 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive suspension, adaptive LED headlights, push start ignition, heated leather SPORT seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, NAVIGATION system with back-up camera, premium FENDER sound system and much more!!!
