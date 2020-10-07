Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf

23,000 KM

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

R R w/ AWD / DSG / LOW KMS

2018 Volkswagen Golf

R R w/ AWD / DSG / LOW KMS

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

23,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6212352
  Stock #: 19159
  VIN: WVWVF7AU4JW269728

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style Hatchback
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This amazing ALL WHEEL DRIVE ONE OWNER LOW KM VW Golf R comes loaded with a responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic DSG transmission with F1 style paddle shifters, selectable drive modes ( ECO/ COMFORT / NORMAL / RACE / CUSTOM ), 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive suspension, adaptive LED headlights, push start ignition, heated leather SPORT seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, NAVIGATION system with back-up camera, premium FENDER sound system and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

