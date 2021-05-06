Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf

68,000 KM

Details

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

GTI AUTOBAHN w/ NAVI / LEATHER / TOP MODEL

2018 Volkswagen Golf

GTI AUTOBAHN w/ NAVI / LEATHER / TOP MODEL

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

68,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7124098
  Stock #: 19380
  VIN: 3VW447AU6JM270085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE VW GTI AUTOBAHN comes fully loaded with a responsive and reliable 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic DSG transmission, ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION, automatic high beams, power adjustable heated leather seats, NAVIGATION system, premium FENDER sound system with subwoofer, DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE adds: front & rear parking sensors / Blind Spot Detection system / SELF PARK ( park assist) / Lane Departure Warning / Lane Keep Assist, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, push start ignition, LED headlights, power sunroof and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

