2018 Volkswagen Golf

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE VW GTI AUTOBAHN comes fully loaded with a responsive and reliable 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic DSG transmission, ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION, automatic high beams, power adjustable heated leather seats, NAVIGATION system, premium FENDER sound system with subwoofer, DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE adds: front & rear parking sensors / Blind Spot Detection system / SELF PARK ( park assist) / Lane Departure Warning / Lane Keep Assist, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, push start ignition, LED headlights, power sunroof and much more!!
