2018 Volkswagen Passat

63,027 KM

Details Description Features

$52

+ tax & licensing
$52

+ taxes & licensing

Gem Autos

403-464-5224

Trendline+

Location

2730 23 ST NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

63,027KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6816287
  VIN: 1VWAA7A34JC030814

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 63,027 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T Trendline, Minor Hail Damage - This sedan is equipped with Heated Seats, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cloth Interior, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Connection, AM/FM/6CD/AUX, Apple CarPlay, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Automatic Headlights and many more awesome features!

Please contact me at 4034645224

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

