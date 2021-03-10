+ taxes & licensing
403-464-5224
2730 23 ST NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
403-464-5224
2018 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T Trendline, Minor Hail Damage - This sedan is equipped with Heated Seats, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cloth Interior, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Connection, AM/FM/6CD/AUX, Apple CarPlay, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Automatic Headlights and many more awesome features!
