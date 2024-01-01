Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 21.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 43417 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Out of Province - SK: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

135,819 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Watch This Vehicle
12023143

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12023143
  2. 12023143
  3. 12023143
  4. 12023143
  5. 12023143
  6. 12023143
  7. 12023143
  8. 12023143
  9. 12023143
  10. 12023143
  11. 12023143
  12. 12023143
  13. 12023143
  14. 12023143
  15. 12023143
  16. 12023143
  17. 12023143
  18. 12023143
  19. 12023143
  20. 12023143
  21. 12023143
  22. 12023143
  23. 12023143
  24. 12023143
  25. 12023143
  26. 12023143
  27. 12023143
  28. 12023143
  29. 12023143
  30. 12023143
  31. 12023143
  32. 12023143
  33. 12023143
  34. 12023143
  35. 12023143
  36. 12023143
  37. 12023143
  38. 12023143
  39. 12023143
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,819KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX0JM193427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43417
  • Mileage 135,819 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 21.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43417
Lot #:
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Out of Province - SK: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2018 Jeep Compass NORTH for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Jeep Compass NORTH 187,488 KM $11,000 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Base for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Base 127,993 KM $11,000 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 267,225 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan