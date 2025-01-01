$22,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline 4Motion
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,571 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and well-cared-for SUV? This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan S is a perfect choice, featuring 24 Carfax-documented service records, ensuring top-notch maintenance and performance!
Key Features:
Turbocharged 2.0L Engine – Smooth & efficient performance
Spacious Interior – Comfortable seating & ample cargo space
Infotainment System – Touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity
Advanced Safety – Rearview camera, stability control & more
Excellent Maintenance History – 24 documented service records!
This Tiguan S is ready for the road and won’t last long! Contact us today to schedule a test drive!
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Vehicle Features
