Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=86 data-end=289>Looking for a reliable and well-cared-for SUV? This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan S is a perfect choice, featuring 24 Carfax-documented service records, ensuring top-notch maintenance and performance!</p><p data-start=291 data-end=660><strong data-start=294 data-end=311>Key Features:</strong><br data-start=311 data-end=314 /><strong data-start=316 data-end=344>Turbocharged 2.0L Engine</strong> – Smooth & efficient performance<br data-start=377 data-end=380 /><strong data-start=382 data-end=403>Spacious Interior</strong> – Comfortable seating & ample cargo space<br data-start=445 data-end=448 /><strong data-start=450 data-end=473>Infotainment System</strong> – Touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity<br data-start=519 data-end=522 /><strong data-start=524 data-end=543>Advanced Safety</strong> – Rearview camera, stability control & more<br data-start=587 data-end=590 /><strong data-start=592 data-end=625>Excellent Maintenance History</strong> – 24 documented service records!</p><p> </p><p data-start=662 data-end=770 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>This Tiguan S is ready for the road and won’t last long! Contact us today to schedule a test drive!</p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca/finance><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

145,571 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 4Motion

Watch This Vehicle
12303041

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 4Motion

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 1742499182
  3. 1742499184
  4. 1742499186
  5. 1742499189
  6. 1742499192
  7. 1742499196
  8. 1742499199
  9. 1742499202
  10. 1742499205
  11. 1742499208
  12. 1742499211
  13. 1742499215
  14. 1742499218
  15. 1742499222
  16. 1742499224
  17. 1742499227
  18. 1742499230
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,571KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,571 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and well-cared-for SUV? This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan S is a perfect choice, featuring 24 Carfax-documented service records, ensuring top-notch maintenance and performance!

Key Features:
Turbocharged 2.0L Engine – Smooth & efficient performance
Spacious Interior – Comfortable seating & ample cargo space
Infotainment System – Touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity
Advanced Safety – Rearview camera, stability control & more
Excellent Maintenance History – 24 documented service records!

 

This Tiguan S is ready for the road and won’t last long! Contact us today to schedule a test drive!

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Zone

Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4Motion for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4Motion 145,571 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT HEMI 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7
2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT HEMI 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box 65,685 KM $35,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4WD Terrain Drive Options for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4WD Terrain Drive Options 198,070 KM $13,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan