2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

+ taxes & licensing
403-899-8878
204 Meridian Rd NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2N6
403-899-8878
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2.0T, Reverse Camera, Apple CarPlay, Blindspot Monitor
This SUV provides a highly sought after, smooth, and quiet driving experience. Volkswagen is known for providing richly equipped vehicles - with features such as Navigation, a reverse camera, automatic climate control, heated front seats, power adjustable driver seat, keyless entry and ignition, and much more! Powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with with an automatic transmission and 4MOTION all-wheel drive - get into Volkswagen Tiguan if you're seeking a controlled and practical ride that you can rely on! This Tiguan comes with summer tires on the stock rims along with a set of winters on steel rims pictured. Rubber floor mats and trunk liner along with the origianl carpet mats.
Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our trusted partners at Funx Automotive Repair. Please get in touch with any questions, viewing is by appointment only and we have full Covid-19 safety measures in effect to ensure a safe and worry free purchase experience. Located out of town ? We can assist with shipping and video walkthgroughs. Get in touch with any questions, financing and leasing availible on all units. AMVIC Licenced Dealer.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
204 Meridian Rd NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2N6