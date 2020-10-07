Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

62,950 KM

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Private Collection Auto

403-899-8878

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

Private Collection Auto

204 Meridian Rd NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2N6

403-899-8878

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

62,950KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6170448
  • Stock #: PCU808
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AX3JM043982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Storm Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,950 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0T, Reverse Camera, Apple CarPlay, Blindspot Monitor
This SUV provides a highly sought after, smooth, and quiet driving experience. Volkswagen is known for providing richly equipped vehicles - with features such as Navigation, a reverse camera, automatic climate control, heated front seats, power adjustable driver seat, keyless entry and ignition, and much more! Powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with with an automatic transmission and 4MOTION all-wheel drive - get into Volkswagen Tiguan if you're seeking a controlled and practical ride that you can rely on! This Tiguan comes with summer tires on the stock rims along with a set of winters on steel rims pictured. Rubber floor mats and trunk liner along with the origianl carpet mats. 

 

Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our trusted partners at Funx Automotive Repair. Please get in touch with any questions, viewing is by appointment only and we have full Covid-19 safety measures in effect to ensure a safe and worry free purchase experience. Located out of town ? We can assist with shipping and video walkthgroughs. Get in touch with any questions, financing and leasing availible on all units. AMVIC Licenced Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Private Collection Auto

Private Collection Auto

204 Meridian Rd NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2N6

403-899-8878

