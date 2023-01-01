Menu
2018 Yamaha MT-10

7,036 KM

Details Description Features

$16,988

$16,988
+ tax & licensing
$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

2018 Yamaha MT-10

2018 Yamaha MT-10

MTN1000 | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!

2018 Yamaha MT-10

MTN1000 | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!

Location

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

587-432-3333

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

7,036KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10181340
  • Stock #: GTP0416
  • VIN: JYARN48N8JA000416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sport Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # GTP0416
  • Mileage 7,036 KM

Vehicle Description

587-432-3333

Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=gi6XrRuUzrJQc0Cu14zwDFYbCZZF82wX

 

Experience the raw power and unmatched versatility of the 2018 Yamaha MT-10, a streetfighter that’s ready to dominate every road it encounters. With its aggressive design, exhilarating performance, and cutting-edge features, this motorcycle is engineered to unleash your inner beast and deliver an adrenaline-fueled riding experience.

Prepare to be captivated by the striking aesthetics of the 2018 Yamaha MT-10. Its muscular and angular lines, coupled with its fierce LED headlights and iconic Yamaha logo, make a bold statement wherever you go. This streetfighter exudes an aura of strength and purpose that demands attention.

At the heart of the 2018 Yamaha MT-10 lies a ferocious 998cc crossplane inline-four engine, derived from Yamaha’s legendary YZF-R1 supersport. The engine’s unique firing order delivers an intoxicating blend of power, torque, and character, ensuring exhilarating acceleration and a spine-tingling exhaust note that will leave you craving for more.

Equipped with state-of-the-art electronics, the 2018 Yamaha MT-10 offers unmatched control and performance. Its advanced traction control system, quick shifter, and multiple riding modes allow you to customize your riding experience to suit your preferences and adapt to changing road conditions. This bike seamlessly combines power with precision, empowering you to conquer any curve or straightaway with confidence.

Comfort and ergonomics are prioritized in the design of the 2018 Yamaha MT-10. With its upright riding position, adjustable suspension, and thoughtfully placed controls, this motorcycle ensures a comfortable and intuitive riding experience, whether you’re navigating city streets or embarking on a long-distance adventure.

Experience the pinnacle of streetfighter excellence. Own the 2018 Yamaha MT-10 and unlock a new level of excitement and freedom on two wheels. Whether you seek heart-pounding thrills on twisty mountain roads or a commanding presence on urban streets, this motorcycle delivers in every aspect.

Visit our dealership today and witness the relentless power and unrivaled performance of the 2018 Yamaha MT-10. Prepare to ignite your passion for riding and embark on an unforgettable journey of exhilaration and pure riding pleasure. Don’t settle for anything less than the extraordinary—ride the legend.

 

587-432-3333

GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT  ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN-HOUSE FINANCING!!GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTSSOUTH.CA!!!We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. SUNDAY’S BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!-LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Traction Control

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

