2019 Acura RDX
Location
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10285767
- Stock #: GTS1909
- VIN: 5J8TC2H78KL801909
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,354 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof
AWD
Bluetooth
Premium Sound System
Different Dive Modes
Back Up Camera
Leather Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Collision Avoidance
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Unleash your driving experience with the sleek and powerful 2019 Acura RDX. This premium crossover SUV is designed to captivate your senses and elevate your daily commute to a whole new level.
Step inside the meticulously crafted interior, where refined luxury awaits. Sink into the plush leather seats and indulge in the advanced technology surrounding you. The panoramic moonroof allows natural light to flood the cabin, creating an open and inviting atmosphere. With ample legroom and clever storage solutions, the RDX ensures both comfort and practicality for every journey.
Beneath the hood, you'll discover the heart of performance. The 2019 Acura RDX is equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, delivering an exhilarating 272 horsepower. Its responsive handling and precision-tuned suspension make every twist and turn on the road a delight.
Stay connected and entertained with the AcuraLink infotainment system, featuring a user-friendly interface and a vibrant touchscreen display. Access your favorite apps, navigate with ease, and enjoy crystal-clear audio through the premium sound system. Advanced safety features, such as blind-spot monitoring and collision mitigation braking, provide peace of mind on every adventure.
With its striking exterior design, the Acura RDX demands attention wherever it goes. From the signature Diamond Pentagon grille to the sleek LED headlights, this crossover exudes confidence and sophistication.
Don't miss your chance to own the 2019 Acura RDX - an impeccable fusion of luxury, performance, and style. Visit our showroom today and experience automotive excellence like never before.
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
587-432-3333
Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=MY1sBg3H910lGzYoSzWx0LJvDozzV6Nj
GT MOTORS SPORTS SOUTH, 3020 OGDEN ROAD SE, CALGARY, AB
