2019 Acura RDX

92,354 KM

Details Description Features

$40,988

+ tax & licensing
$40,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

2019 Acura RDX

2019 Acura RDX

Elite AWD | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!

2019 Acura RDX

Elite AWD | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

587-432-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,988

+ taxes & licensing

92,354KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,354 KM

Sunroof

 

AWD

 

Bluetooth

 

Premium Sound System

 

Different Dive Modes

 

Back Up Camera

 

Leather Seats

 

Heated Steering Wheel

 

Tilt Steering Wheel

 

Heated Seats

 

Collision Avoidance

 

Fog Lights

 

Tinted Glass

 

Alloy Wheels

 

Daytime Running Lights

 

Rear Spoiler

 

Aluminum Wheels

 

Automatic Headlights

 

Power Liftgate

 

Rain Sensing Wipers

 

Privacy Glass

 

Temporary spare tire

 

Driver Air Bag

 

Passenger Air Bag

 

Side Air Bag

 

Traction Control

 

Heated Mirrors

 

Rear Window Defrost

 

Child Seat Anchors

 

Stability Control

 

Back-Up Camera

 

Tire Pressure Monitor

 

Child Safety Locks

 

Rear Head Air Bag

 

Rear Parking Aid

 

Rearview Camera

 

Lane Departure Warning

 

Forward Collision Warning

 

Front Head Air Bag

 

Passenger Air Bag Sensor

 

Blind Spot Monitor

 

Lane Departure Assist

 

Lane Keeping Assist

 

Auto Hold Brake

 

Anti-Lock Brakes

 

Power Steering

 

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

 

Brake Assist

 

Push Button Start

 

Keyless Start

 

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

 

Unleash your driving experience with the sleek and powerful 2019 Acura RDX. This premium crossover SUV is designed to captivate your senses and elevate your daily commute to a whole new level.

 

Step inside the meticulously crafted interior, where refined luxury awaits. Sink into the plush leather seats and indulge in the advanced technology surrounding you. The panoramic moonroof allows natural light to flood the cabin, creating an open and inviting atmosphere. With ample legroom and clever storage solutions, the RDX ensures both comfort and practicality for every journey.

 

Beneath the hood, you'll discover the heart of performance. The 2019 Acura RDX is equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, delivering an exhilarating 272 horsepower. Its responsive handling and precision-tuned suspension make every twist and turn on the road a delight.

 

Stay connected and entertained with the AcuraLink infotainment system, featuring a user-friendly interface and a vibrant touchscreen display. Access your favorite apps, navigate with ease, and enjoy crystal-clear audio through the premium sound system. Advanced safety features, such as blind-spot monitoring and collision mitigation braking, provide peace of mind on every adventure.

 

With its striking exterior design, the Acura RDX demands attention wherever it goes. From the signature Diamond Pentagon grille to the sleek LED headlights, this crossover exudes confidence and sophistication.

 

Don't miss your chance to own the 2019 Acura RDX - an impeccable fusion of luxury, performance, and style. Visit our showroom today and experience automotive excellence like never before.

 

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

 

587-432-3333

 

Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=MY1sBg3H910lGzYoSzWx0LJvDozzV6Nj

 

 

GT MOTORS SPORTS SOUTH, 3020 OGDEN ROAD SE, CALGARY, AB

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

