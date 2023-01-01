$36,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Acura TLX
Tech A-Spec Sedan | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!
Location
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10275813
- Stock #: GTS0680
- VIN: 19UUB1F69KA800680
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 46,188 KM
Vehicle Description
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Keyless Start
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Navigation System
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Elevate your daily drive with the 2019 Acura TLX A-Spec – a symphony of performance, luxury, and style that sets new standards in the automotive world. Born from Acura's commitment to innovation, this sedan embodies dynamic elegance, turning every journey into an exhilarating experience.
Beneath the sculpted hood lies a potent 3.5-liter V6 engine, delivering a captivating blend of power and efficiency. With 290 horsepower at your command, the TLX A-Spec effortlessly merges onto highways and carves through winding roads, while the available Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) system provides unmatched stability and control.
Step inside the meticulously crafted cabin, where Alcantara®-trimmed seats, contrast stitching, and brushed aluminum accents create an atmosphere of refined sportiness. The driver-centric cockpit surrounds you with cutting-edge technology, from the dual-screen infotainment system to the ELS Studio® Premium Audio System, ensuring that every moment on the road is enriched.
Outside, the TLX A-Spec's aggressive stance is accentuated by its striking design elements, including dark chrome accents, a gloss-black rear spoiler, and exclusive A-Spec badging. It's a statement of confidence that commands attention wherever you go.
Unleash your inner driving enthusiast with the 2019 Acura TLX A-Spec. Whether you're seeking exhilarating performance or indulgent luxury, this sedan caters to your desires, redefining what it means to truly connect with the road. Experience automotive artistry at its finest – where precision meets passion.
Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ZzYDzxnQ9JFX7dlyOmbO8LQrwMDJ%2BZFE
GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH
Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to the customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.
