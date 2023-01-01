Menu
2019 Acura TLX

46,188 KM

Details Description Features

$36,988

+ tax & licensing
$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

2019 Acura TLX

2019 Acura TLX

Tech A-Spec Sedan | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!

2019 Acura TLX

Tech A-Spec Sedan | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!

Location

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

587-432-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

46,188KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10275813
  • Stock #: GTS0680
  • VIN: 19UUB1F69KA800680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,188 KM

Vehicle Description

Anti-Lock Brakes

 

 

 

Power Steering

 

 

 

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

 

 

 

Brake Assist

 

 

 

Keyless Start

 

 

 

Traction Control

 

 

 

Heated Mirrors

 

 

 

Rear Window Defrost

 

 

 

Stability Control

 

 

 

Back-Up Camera

 

 

 

Tire Pressure Monitor

 

 

 

Rear Parking Aid

 

 

 

Security System

 

 

 

Air Conditioning

 

 

 

Cruise Control

 

 

 

Bucket Seats

 

 

 

Navigation System

 

 

 

Universal Garage Door Opener

 

 

 

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

 

 

 

WiFi Hotspot

 

 

Elevate your daily drive with the 2019 Acura TLX A-Spec – a symphony of performance, luxury, and style that sets new standards in the automotive world. Born from Acura's commitment to innovation, this sedan embodies dynamic elegance, turning every journey into an exhilarating experience.

 

Beneath the sculpted hood lies a potent 3.5-liter V6 engine, delivering a captivating blend of power and efficiency. With 290 horsepower at your command, the TLX A-Spec effortlessly merges onto highways and carves through winding roads, while the available Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) system provides unmatched stability and control.

 

Step inside the meticulously crafted cabin, where Alcantara®-trimmed seats, contrast stitching, and brushed aluminum accents create an atmosphere of refined sportiness. The driver-centric cockpit surrounds you with cutting-edge technology, from the dual-screen infotainment system to the ELS Studio® Premium Audio System, ensuring that every moment on the road is enriched.

 

Outside, the TLX A-Spec's aggressive stance is accentuated by its striking design elements, including dark chrome accents, a gloss-black rear spoiler, and exclusive A-Spec badging. It's a statement of confidence that commands attention wherever you go.

 

Unleash your inner driving enthusiast with the 2019 Acura TLX A-Spec. Whether you're seeking exhilarating performance or indulgent luxury, this sedan caters to your desires, redefining what it means to truly connect with the road. Experience automotive artistry at its finest – where precision meets passion.

 

 

 

AMVIC LICENSED DEALER

 

 

Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ZzYDzxnQ9JFX7dlyOmbO8LQrwMDJ%2BZFE

 

 

 

GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH

 

 

 

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN-HOUSE FINANCING!!

 

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTSSOUTH.CA!!!

 

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

 

SUNDAY'S BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!

 

-LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!

 

-INSTANT APPROVALS!!

 

-CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!

 

-UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!

 

-NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

 

LOCATED @ 3020 Ogden Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 4N5

 

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!

 

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $500!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-432-3333 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

 

Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to the customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.

Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

