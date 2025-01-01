2019 Audi Allroad

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=0 data-end=60><strong data-start=0 data-end=58>2019 Audi A4 Allroad – Low KMs, 1 Owner, No Accidents!</strong></p><p data-start=62 data-end=291>This is a rare opportunity to own a well-maintained 2019 Audi A4 Allroad with only 26,680 km! With 1 owner and no accidents, this premium wagon delivers the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and versatility.</p><p data-start=293 data-end=902>Equipped with the sought-after <strong data-start=324 data-end=343>Technik Package</strong>, this Allroad comes loaded with high-end features, including:<br data-start=405 data-end=408 />✔ <strong data-start=410 data-end=453 data-is-only-node=>Bang & Olufsen® 3D Premium Sound System</strong> – Crystal-clear audio experience<br data-start=486 data-end=489 />✔ <strong data-start=491 data-end=510>Virtual Cockpit</strong> – Fully digital instrument cluster for a modern, customizable display<br data-start=580 data-end=583 />✔ <strong data-start=585 data-end=604>Head-Up Display</strong> – Key driving info projected onto the windshield<br data-start=653 data-end=656 />✔ <strong data-start=658 data-end=679>Navigation System</strong> – Audi MMI® Navigation Plus with voice control<br data-start=726 data-end=729 />✔ <strong data-start=731 data-end=761>Advanced Driver Assistance</strong> – Adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist & more<br data-start=812 data-end=815 />✔ <strong data-start=817 data-end=836>Luxury Interior</strong> – Premium leather seats with memory function & ambient lighting</p><p data-start=904 data-end=1082 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>If youre looking for a low-mileage, accident-free A4 Allroad that’s been exceptionally maintained, don’t miss out on this one! Contact us today to schedule a test drive.</p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca/finance><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

2019 Audi Allroad

26,680 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Audi Allroad

LOW KMS Technik

Watch This Vehicle
12293424

2019 Audi Allroad

LOW KMS Technik

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,680KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 111817
  • Mileage 26,680 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Audi A4 Allroad – Low KMs, 1 Owner, No Accidents!

This is a rare opportunity to own a well-maintained 2019 Audi A4 Allroad with only 26,680 km! With 1 owner and no accidents, this premium wagon delivers the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and versatility.

Equipped with the sought-after Technik Package, this Allroad comes loaded with high-end features, including:
✔ Bang & Olufsen® 3D Premium Sound System – Crystal-clear audio experience
✔ Virtual Cockpit – Fully digital instrument cluster for a modern, customizable display
✔ Head-Up Display – Key driving info projected onto the windshield
✔ Navigation System – Audi MMI® Navigation Plus with voice control
✔ Advanced Driver Assistance – Adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist & more
✔ Luxury Interior – Premium leather seats with memory function & ambient lighting

If you're looking for a low-mileage, accident-free A4 Allroad that’s been exceptionally maintained, don’t miss out on this one! Contact us today to schedule a test drive.

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Zone

Used 2023 Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum w/ SUPER CRUISE for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum w/ SUPER CRUISE 49,000 KM $129,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT 161,795 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD 164,294 KM $25,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2019 Audi Allroad