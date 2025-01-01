$39,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Allroad
LOW KMS Technik
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 111817
- Mileage 26,680 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Audi A4 Allroad – Low KMs, 1 Owner, No Accidents!
This is a rare opportunity to own a well-maintained 2019 Audi A4 Allroad with only 26,680 km! With 1 owner and no accidents, this premium wagon delivers the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and versatility.
Equipped with the sought-after Technik Package, this Allroad comes loaded with high-end features, including:
✔ Bang & Olufsen® 3D Premium Sound System – Crystal-clear audio experience
✔ Virtual Cockpit – Fully digital instrument cluster for a modern, customizable display
✔ Head-Up Display – Key driving info projected onto the windshield
✔ Navigation System – Audi MMI® Navigation Plus with voice control
✔ Advanced Driver Assistance – Adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist & more
✔ Luxury Interior – Premium leather seats with memory function & ambient lighting
If you're looking for a low-mileage, accident-free A4 Allroad that’s been exceptionally maintained, don’t miss out on this one! Contact us today to schedule a test drive.
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment.
