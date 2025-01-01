$30,988+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi E-Tron
Technik NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANO SUNROOF
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
Used
30,988KM
VIN WA1VAAGEXKB016590
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 30,988 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 AUDI E-TRON TECHNIK WITH 30998 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, FRONT CAMERA, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LANE ASSIST, PARK ASSIST, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, DRIVE MODES, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Suspension,Heated Mirrors,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Privacy Glass,Electric Motor,Power Steering,Rear Defrost,Power Mirror(s),Sun/Moonroof,Brake Assist,Power Door Locks,Active Suspension,Air Suspension,ABS,Remote Trunk Release,Intermittent Wipers,Aluminum...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
