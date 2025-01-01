Menu
<p data-start=74 data-end=333><strong data-start=74 data-end=167>2019 Audi Q5 Progressiv – Only 51,800 km | Quattro AWD | Panoramic Roof | Virtual Cockpit</strong><br data-start=167 data-end=170 /><strong data-start=170 data-end=180>Price:</strong> <strong data-start=181 data-end=247>$35,900 Plus GST and costs & charges associated with financing</strong><br data-start=247 data-end=250 /><strong data-start=250 data-end=271>Warranty Included</strong> (extended warranty options available)<br data-start=309 data-end=312 /><strong data-start=312 data-end=333>Stock #: WA053572</strong></p><p data-start=335 data-end=548>Just arrived at Fagan Family Automotive — a beautifully kept <strong data-start=396 data-end=423>2019 Audi Q5 Progressiv</strong> with only <strong data-start=434 data-end=447>51,800 km</strong> and all the right features. This one checks every box for luxury, safety, and all-season capability.</p><p data-start=550 data-end=716>Powered by Audi’s <strong data-start=568 data-end=612>legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive system</strong>, this Q5 delivers unmatched confidence on Alberta roads. The cabin is exceptionally refined, featuring:</p><h3 data-start=718 data-end=738><strong data-start=722 data-end=738>Key Features</strong></h3><ul data-start=739 data-end=1070><li data-start=739 data-end=763><p data-start=741 data-end=763><strong data-start=741 data-end=761>Audi Quattro AWD</strong></p></li><li data-start=764 data-end=804><p data-start=766 data-end=804><strong data-start=766 data-end=802>360° Surround View Camera System</strong></p></li><li data-start=805 data-end=850><p data-start=807 data-end=850><strong data-start=807 data-end=848>Virtual Cockpit Digital Gauge Cluster</strong></p></li><li data-start=851 data-end=877><p data-start=853 data-end=877><strong data-start=853 data-end=875>Factory Navigation</strong></p></li><li data-start=878 data-end=903><p data-start=880 data-end=903><strong data-start=880 data-end=901>Push Button Start</strong></p></li><li data-start=904 data-end=929><p data-start=906 data-end=929><strong data-start=906 data-end=927>Panoramic Sunroof</strong></p></li><li data-start=930 data-end=956><p data-start=932 data-end=956><strong data-start=932 data-end=954>Heated Front Seats</strong></p></li><li data-start=957 data-end=979><p data-start=959 data-end=979><strong data-start=959 data-end=977>Power Tailgate</strong></p></li><li data-start=980 data-end=1027><p data-start=982 data-end=1027><strong data-start=982 data-end=1025>Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</strong></p></li><li data-start=1028 data-end=1070><p data-start=1030 data-end=1070><strong data-start=1030 data-end=1070>Premium Audi Fit & Finish Throughout</strong></p></li></ul><p data-start=1072 data-end=1220>This Q5 is exactly what you expect from Audi — smooth, quiet, luxurious, and incredibly capable. Low mileage, no nonsense, ready for its next owner.</p><p data-start=1222 data-end=1343>Vehicle is currently going through its mechanical safety inspection and professional detailing and will be ready shortly.</p><p> </p><p data-start=1345 data-end=1458><strong data-start=1345 data-end=1408>By Appointment Only – Fagan Family Automotive (Calgary, AB)</strong><br data-start=1408 data-end=1411 /><em data-start=1411 data-end=1456>AMVIC Licensed Dealer – All Prices plus GST</em></p>

2019 Audi Q5

51,821 KM

$35,900

+ GST
2019 Audi Q5

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro

13179377

2019 Audi Q5

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-437-6026

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,900

+ GST

51,821KM
VIN WA1BNAFY2K2053572

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,821 KM

By Appointment Only – Fagan Family Automotive (Calgary, AB)
AMVIC Licensed Dealer – All Prices plus GST

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Panoramic Roof

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Fagan Family Automotive

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-437-XXXX

403-437-6026

2019 Audi Q5