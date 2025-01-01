$35,900+ GST
2019 Audi Q5
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro
Location
Fagan Family Automotive
1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-437-6026
Certified
$35,900
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 51,821 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Audi Q5 Progressiv – Only 51,800 km | Quattro AWD | Panoramic Roof | Virtual Cockpit
Price: $35,900 Plus GST and costs & charges associated with financing
Warranty Included (extended warranty options available)
Stock #: WA053572
Just arrived at Fagan Family Automotive — a beautifully kept 2019 Audi Q5 Progressiv with only 51,800 km and all the right features. This one checks every box for luxury, safety, and all-season capability.
Powered by Audi’s legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive system, this Q5 delivers unmatched confidence on Alberta roads. The cabin is exceptionally refined, featuring:Key Features
Audi Quattro AWD
360° Surround View Camera System
Virtual Cockpit Digital Gauge Cluster
Factory Navigation
Push Button Start
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Front Seats
Power Tailgate
Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Premium Audi Fit & Finish Throughout
This Q5 is exactly what you expect from Audi — smooth, quiet, luxurious, and incredibly capable. Low mileage, no nonsense, ready for its next owner.
Vehicle is currently going through its mechanical safety inspection and professional detailing and will be ready shortly.
By Appointment Only – Fagan Family Automotive (Calgary, AB)
AMVIC Licensed Dealer – All Prices plus GST
Vehicle Features
