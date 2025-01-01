Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Incoming inventory</p><p>Beautiful 2019 Audi S3 Technik only 48k</p><p>Clean carfax no hail</p><p> </p>

2019 Audi S3

47,627 KM

Details Description Features

$41,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Audi S3

Technik

Watch This Vehicle
12517645

2019 Audi S3

Technik

Location

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-437-6026

  1. 1747079784
  2. 1747079785
  3. 1747079786
  4. 1747079787
  5. 1747079786
  6. 1747079784
  7. 1747079787
  8. 1747079783
  9. 1747079786
  10. 1747079785
  11. 1747079783
  12. 1747079787
  13. 1747079786
  14. 1747079785
  15. 1747079785
  16. 1747079788
  17. 1747079784
  18. 1747079782
  19. 1747079785
  20. 1747079784
  21. 1747079788
  22. 1747079784
  23. 1747079787
  24. 1747079783
  25. 1747079786
  26. 1747079783
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
47,627KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUF1GFF0KA086321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,627 KM

Vehicle Description

Incoming inventory

Beautiful 2019 Audi S3 Technik only 48k

Clean carfax no hail

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fagan Family Automotive

Used 2015 Honda Odyssey EX-L RES for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Honda Odyssey EX-L RES 182,941 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan 191,706 KM $13,750 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 Luxury for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Lexus RX 350 Luxury 109,457 KM $25,900 + tax & lic

Email Fagan Family Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fagan Family Automotive

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

Call Dealer

403-437-XXXX

(click to show)

403-437-6026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,988

+ taxes & licensing

Fagan Family Automotive

403-437-6026

2019 Audi S3