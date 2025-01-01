Menu
<div>2019 AUDI S5 SPORTBACK TECHNIK 3.0 TFSI QUATTRO WITH 61706 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, SUNROOF, RED INTERIOR, LEATHER SEATS, SEAT MASSAGERS, MEMORY SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, PARKING ASSIST, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, BUILT-IN GARAGE OPENER, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED MIRRORS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, DRIVE MODES, PADDLE SHIFTER, PUSH BUTTON START, AUTO START/STOP, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AND MORE!</div><div><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>What We Offer:</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>*Low Bi-Weekly Payments</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>*Instant Approvals</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>*Credit Consolidation</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>*Employment Insurance</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>*Negative Equity Coverage</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Operating Hours:</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Referral Program:</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>AMVIC Licensed Dealer</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.</span></div>

2019 Audi S5 Sportback

61,706 KM

$39,988

+ GST
2019 Audi S5 Sportback

Technik BACKUP/FRONT CAMERA RED INTERIOR MEMORY SEATS PARKING ASSIST

12847298

2019 Audi S5 Sportback

Technik BACKUP/FRONT CAMERA RED INTERIOR MEMORY SEATS PARKING ASSIST

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$39,988

+ GST

61,706KM
VIN WAUC4CF53KA063450

  Body Style Hatchback
  Mileage 61,706 KM

2019 AUDI S5 SPORTBACK TECHNIK 3.0 TFSI QUATTRO WITH 61706 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, SUNROOF, RED INTERIOR, LEATHER SEATS, SEAT MASSAGERS, MEMORY SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, PARKING ASSIST, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, BUILT-IN GARAGE OPENER, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED MIRRORS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, DRIVE MODES, PADDLE SHIFTER, PUSH BUTTON START, AUTO START/STOP, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AND MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

A/C,Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,Traction Control,Power Steering,Sun/Moonroof,Rear Defrost,Heated Mirrors,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Remote Trunk Release,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Tires - Rear Performance,Rear Spoiler,Daytime Run...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

$39,988

+ GST>

2019 Audi S5 Sportback