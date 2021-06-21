2019 BMW 2 Series

+ taxes & licensing
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
This ACCIDENT FREE BMW 230 XDrive comes loaded with a responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, M SPORT package with 18-inch M Sport alloy / M heated steering wheel / heated memory SPORT seats, premium 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, Lane Keep Assist, selectable drive modes, FULL FRONT END 3M protection, dual-zone automatic climate control, NAVIGATION system, back-up camera, front & rear parking sensors, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, LED fog lights and much more!!!
