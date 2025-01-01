2019 BMW 5 Series

$CALL+ tax & licensing
Location
XpressApprovals
2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,525 KM
Vehicle Description
|
2019 BMW 540i xDrive
This midsize luxury sedan offers a perfect blend of performance, technology, and comfort. Powered by a 3.0L turbocharged inline-6 engine delivering 335HP and 332 lb-ft of torque, it’s ideal for those seeking a dynamic driving experience with advanced features.Features:
Seating for up to 5 with premium leather upholstery
8-speed automatic transmission for smooth and responsive driving
xDrive All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system for enhanced traction and control
19-inch alloy wheels for a stylish appearance
Heated front and rear seats and heated steering wheel for added comfort in colder months
Power tilt/slide moonroof for an open and airy cabin experience
Harman Kardon® surround sound system with 16 speakers for immersive sound
Navigation system with a 10.2-inch touchscreen display
Rearview camera and parking sensors for confident maneuvering
Safety: BMW Active Driving Assistant including Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and Forward Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation
Ideal for those seeking a luxurious, performance-oriented, and technologically advanced sedan with all-weather capability.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.
