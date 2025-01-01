2019 BMW 5 Series

Menu
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.</span><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666 2019 BMW 540i xDrive

This midsize luxury sedan offers a perfect blend of performance, technology, and comfort. Powered by a 3.0L turbocharged inline-6 engine delivering 335HP and 332 lb-ft of torque, it's ideal for those seeking a dynamic driving experience with advanced features.​

Features:

  • Seating for up to 5 with premium leather upholstery • 8-speed automatic transmission for smooth and responsive driving
  • xDrive All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system for enhanced traction and control • 19-inch alloy wheels for a stylish appearance
  • Heated front and rear seats and heated steering wheel for added comfort in colder months • Power tilt/slide moonroof for an open and airy cabin experience
  • Harman Kardon® surround sound system with 16 speakers for immersive sound
  • Navigation system with a 10.2-inch touchscreen display
  • Rearview camera and parking sensors for confident maneuvering
  • Safety: BMW Active Driving Assistant including Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and Forward Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation​ Ideal for those seeking a luxurious, performance-oriented, and technologically advanced sedan with all-weather capability.​

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.</strong></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p>

2019 BMW 5 Series

104,525 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW 5 Series

540i xDrive | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!

12488140

2019 BMW 5 Series

540i xDrive | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!

Location

XpressApprovals

2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,525KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAJE7C54KWD55209

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,525 KM

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666

 

|

2019 BMW 540i xDrive

This midsize luxury sedan offers a perfect blend of performance, technology, and comfort. Powered by a 3.0L turbocharged inline-6 engine delivering 335HP and 332 lb-ft of torque, it’s ideal for those seeking a dynamic driving experience with advanced features.​

Features:

  • Seating for up to 5 with premium leather upholstery

  • 8-speed automatic transmission for smooth and responsive driving

  • xDrive All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system for enhanced traction and control

  • 19-inch alloy wheels for a stylish appearance

  • Heated front and rear seats and heated steering wheel for added comfort in colder months

  • Power tilt/slide moonroof for an open and airy cabin experience

  • Harman Kardon® surround sound system with 16 speakers for immersive sound

  • Navigation system with a 10.2-inch touchscreen display

  • Rearview camera and parking sensors for confident maneuvering

  • Safety: BMW Active Driving Assistant including Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and Forward Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation​

Ideal for those seeking a luxurious, performance-oriented, and technologically advanced sedan with all-weather capability.​

 

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Pre-Collision System

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4

(403) 909-8666

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2019 BMW 5 Series