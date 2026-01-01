Menu
2019 BMW X7 XDRIVE 50i WITH 127971 KMS, THIRD ROW SEAT 7 PASSENGER, HEADS UP DISPLAY, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LANE ASSIST, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTERS, DRIVE MODES AND MORE!

2019 BMW X7

127,971 KM

$46,988

+ GST
2019 BMW X7

xDrive50i

2019 BMW X7

xDrive50i

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$46,988

+ GST

Used
127,971KM
VIN 5UXCX4C54KLS39185

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White Non-Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # S39185
  • Mileage 127,971 KM

2019 BMW X7 XDRIVE 50i WITH 127971 KMS, THIRD ROW SEAT 7 PASSENGER, HEADS UP DISPLAY, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LANE ASSIST, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTERS, DRIVE MODES AND MORE!

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!What We Offer:*Low Bi-Weekly Payments*Instant Approvals*Credit Consolidation*Employment Insurance*Negative Equity CoverageOperating Hours:Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pmFri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pmCall 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment and CARFAX report.Referral Program:Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!AMVIC Licensed DealerAfter a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$46,988

+ GST>

Auto House

403-263-4446

2019 BMW X7