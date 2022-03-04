Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Buick Encore

89,617 KM

Details Description

$23,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2019 Buick Encore

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8477580
  2. 8477580
  3. 8477580
  4. 8477580
  5. 8477580
  6. 8477580
  7. 8477580
  8. 8477580
  9. 8477580
  10. 8477580
  11. 8477580
  12. 8477580
  13. 8477580
  14. 8477580
  15. 8477580
  16. 8477580
  17. 8477580
  18. 8477580
  19. 8477580
  20. 8477580
  21. 8477580
  22. 8477580
  23. 8477580
  24. 8477580
  25. 8477580
  26. 8477580
  27. 8477580
  28. 8477580
Contact Seller

$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

89,617KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8477580
  • Stock #: 31825
  • VIN: KL4CJESB5KB729439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31825
  • Mileage 89,617 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY APRIL 23.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 31825 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $23,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2012 RAM 1500
136,467 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sedona SX
 89,584 KM
$31,000 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sorento EX V6
 38,315 KM
$33,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory