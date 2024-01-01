$22,997+ tax & licensing
2019 Buick Envision
AWD 4dr Essence
2019 Buick Envision
AWD 4dr Essence
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$22,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 021794
- Mileage 122,961 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (587) 215-8798 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL (587) 500-7998
IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!
AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP
|
|
|
|
|
|
For Sale: 2019 Buick Envision Essence
This luxury compact SUV offers a smooth ride, premium comfort, and advanced technology. Powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder engine delivering 197HP, it’s perfect for daily commuting and weekend getaways.
Features:
- Spacious seating for 5
- 8” touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth
- Rearview camera and rear parking sensors
- Premium leather seats with heated front and rear seats, plus a power-adjustable driver’s seat
- Keyless entry, push-button start, and dual-zone automatic climate control
- Power liftgate and split-folding rear seats for additional cargo space
- Safety: blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane-keeping assist
Ideal for those seeking a luxurious, well-equipped, and comfortable SUV.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From XpressApprovals
Email XpressApprovals
XpressApprovals
Call Dealer
(403) 909-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(403) 909-8666