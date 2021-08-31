2019 Buick Regal

$16,999 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 5 6 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8011170

8011170 Stock #: GEM002

GEM002 VIN: W04GM6SX6K1074787

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 42,564 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Additional Features Run flat tires Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Front Power Lumbar Support Vehicle Anti-Theft Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.