2019 Buick Regal

42,564 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

2019 Buick Regal

2019 Buick Regal

Preferred II

2019 Buick Regal

Preferred II

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

Logo_NoBadges

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

42,564KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8011170
  Stock #: GEM002
  VIN: W04GM6SX6K1074787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,564 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Buick Regal Preferred *Rebuilt Status* featuring Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats/Steering Wheel, Dual A/C, Rear Parking Aid, Cruise Control, and many more great features!

Call or text any time 403-680-9700

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Run flat tires
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

