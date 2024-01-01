$28,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Cadillac XT4
AWD Premium Luxury + Technology Package + Driver safety Package + Blindspot Monitoring
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stellar Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,979 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2019 Cadillac XT4 AWD Premium Luxury. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0/ engine will keep you going. This Cadillac XT4 has the following options: ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windows, power, front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) 10-spoke alloy with Pearl Nickel finish (Upgradeable to (RQA) 20" wheels.), Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) steel spare, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, USB ports, full function, one type A and one type C, front console, Universal Home Remote, and Transmission, 9-speed automatic electronically-controlled. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
