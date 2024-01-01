Menu
Look at this 2019 Cadillac XT4 AWD Premium Luxury. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0/ engine will keep you going. This Cadillac XT4 has the following options: ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windows, power, front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down, Wheels, 18 (45.7 cm) 10-spoke alloy with Pearl Nickel finish (Upgradeable to (RQA) 20 wheels.), Wheel, 17 (43.2 cm) steel spare, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, USB ports, full function, one type A and one type C, front console, Universal Home Remote, and Transmission, 9-speed automatic electronically-controlled.

2019 Cadillac XT4

75,979 KM

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
2019 Cadillac XT4

AWD Premium Luxury + Technology Package + Driver safety Package + Blindspot Monitoring

2019 Cadillac XT4

AWD Premium Luxury + Technology Package + Driver safety Package + Blindspot Monitoring

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,979KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stellar Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,979 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2019 Cadillac XT4 AWD Premium Luxury. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0/ engine will keep you going. This Cadillac XT4 has the following options: ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windows, power, front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) 10-spoke alloy with Pearl Nickel finish (Upgradeable to (RQA) 20" wheels.), Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) steel spare, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, USB ports, full function, one type A and one type C, front console, Universal Home Remote, and Transmission, 9-speed automatic electronically-controlled. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2019 Cadillac XT4