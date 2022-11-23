Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

114,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Blazer

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

RS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

RS

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

114,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9432423
  • Stock #: 21J499A
  • VIN: 3GNKBJRS3KS641286

Vehicle Details

  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 21J499A
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Every pre-owned vehicle from Big 4 Motors is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties, and a variety of aftermarket add-ons. Need financing assistance? We can help with that too.Stop in today or visit Big4Motors.com. Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer. Please see CARFAX Report available through Big 4 Motors for full vehicle history.Call us at: +1-403-252-6671*Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Front Bucket Seats
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
GVWR: TBD
Monotone Paint Application
Ride & handling suspension
Engine: 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT
Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System
3.49 final drive ratio
Tires: P235/55R20 AS BW
Preferred Equipment Group 1RS
Wheels: 20'' Dark Android Machined-Face Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Big 4 Motors

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 80,285 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Blaze...
 114,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Gladiator ...
 57,150 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

Call Dealer

403-561-XXXX

(click to show)

403-561-2416

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory