Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2019 CHEVROLET CAMARO RS WITH 58,053 KM NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTERS, SPORT MODE, TEEN DRIVER MODE, VALET MODE, HEATED SEATS, CLOTH SEATS, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!</div>

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

58,053 KM

Details Description Features

$25,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

NAVI BACK UP CAMERA APPLE CARPLAY SPORT MODE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

NAVI BACK UP CAMERA APPLE CARPLAY SPORT MODE

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 10870884
  2. 10870884
  3. 10870884
  4. 10870884
  5. 10870884
  6. 10870884
  7. 10870884
  8. 10870884
  9. 10870884
  10. 10870884
  11. 10870884
  12. 10870884
  13. 10870884
  14. 10870884
  15. 10870884
  16. 10870884
  17. 10870884
  18. 10870884
  19. 10870884
  20. 10870884
  21. 10870884
  22. 10870884
  23. 10870884
  24. 10870884
  25. 10870884
  26. 10870884
Contact Seller

$25,488

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
58,053KM
Used
VIN 1G1FB1RS4K0151322

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Mileage 58,053 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 CHEVROLET CAMARO RS WITH 58,053 KM NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTERS, SPORT MODE, TEEN DRIVER MODE, VALET MODE, HEATED SEATS, CLOTH SEATS, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes transmission oil cooler and (BTV) remote vehicle starter system,ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT (335 hp [250 kW] @ 6800 rpm 284 lb-ft of torque [383.4 N-m] @ 5300 rpm),Power Door Locks,Turbocharged,Power Door Locks,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2019 Chevrolet Camaro NAVI BACK UP CAMERA APPLE CARPLAY SPORT MODE for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Chevrolet Camaro NAVI BACK UP CAMERA APPLE CARPLAY SPORT MODE 58,053 KM $25,488 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 AWD NAVI 360 CAM LANE ASSIST TOUCH PAD for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 AWD NAVI 360 CAM LANE ASSIST TOUCH PAD 39,456 KM $50,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid 7 PASSENGERS NAVI 360 BACKUP CAM BLUETOOTH DVD for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid 7 PASSENGERS NAVI 360 BACKUP CAM BLUETOOTH DVD 231,933 KM $21,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Camaro