$25,488+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Chevrolet Camaro
NAVI BACK UP CAMERA APPLE CARPLAY SPORT MODE
2019 Chevrolet Camaro
NAVI BACK UP CAMERA APPLE CARPLAY SPORT MODE
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$25,488
+ taxes & licensing
58,053KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1FB1RS4K0151322
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Mileage 58,053 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2019 CHEVROLET CAMARO RS WITH 58,053 KM NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTERS, SPORT MODE, TEEN DRIVER MODE, VALET MODE, HEATED SEATS, CLOTH SEATS, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes transmission oil cooler and (BTV) remote vehicle starter system,ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT (335 hp [250 kW] @ 6800 rpm 284 lb-ft of torque [383.4 N-m] @ 5300 rpm),Power Door Locks,Turbocharged,Power Door Locks,...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto House
2019 Chevrolet Camaro NAVI BACK UP CAMERA APPLE CARPLAY SPORT MODE 58,053 KM $25,488 + tax & lic
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 AWD NAVI 360 CAM LANE ASSIST TOUCH PAD 39,456 KM $50,988 + tax & lic
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid 7 PASSENGERS NAVI 360 BACKUP CAM BLUETOOTH DVD 231,933 KM $21,988 + tax & lic
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
Call Dealer
403-263-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,488
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2019 Chevrolet Camaro