2019 Chevrolet Camaro

11,772 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

1SS

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

1SS

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

11,772KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8763182
  Stock #: 22210A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 11,772 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2019 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Camaro comes equipped with these options: TRANSMISSION, 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes transmission oil cooler and (BTV) remote vehicle starter system, ENGINE, 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI, VVT (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 455 lb-ft of torque [614.3 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washers, Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up, Wheels, 20" x 8.5" (50.8 cm x 21.6 cm) front and 20" x 9.5" (50.8 cm x 24.1 cm) rear bright 5-spoke Silver-painted aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, illuminated, Trunk release, power, Trunk emergency release handle, Transmission, 6-speed manual (Includes Active Rev Matching.), and Tires, 245/40ZR20 front and 275/35ZR20 rear, blackwall, summer-only, run-flat (Do not use summer only tires in winter conditions, as it would adversely affect vehicle safety, performance and durability. Use only GM-approved tire and wheel combinations. Unapproved combinations may change the vehicle's performance characteristics. For important tire and wheel information, go to https://my.chevrolet.com/learnAbout/chevrolettires or see your dealer.). See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI VVT (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm 455 lb-ft of torque [614.3 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes transmission oil cooler and (BTV) remote vehicle starter system
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

