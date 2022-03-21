$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Camaro
1SS
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 8763182
- Stock #: 22210A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 11,772 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2019 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Camaro comes equipped with these options: TRANSMISSION, 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes transmission oil cooler and (BTV) remote vehicle starter system, ENGINE, 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI, VVT (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 455 lb-ft of torque [614.3 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washers, Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up, Wheels, 20" x 8.5" (50.8 cm x 21.6 cm) front and 20" x 9.5" (50.8 cm x 24.1 cm) rear bright 5-spoke Silver-painted aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, illuminated, Trunk release, power, Trunk emergency release handle, Transmission, 6-speed manual (Includes Active Rev Matching.), and Tires, 245/40ZR20 front and 275/35ZR20 rear, blackwall, summer-only, run-flat (Do not use summer only tires in winter conditions, as it would adversely affect vehicle safety, performance and durability. Use only GM-approved tire and wheel combinations. Unapproved combinations may change the vehicle's performance characteristics. For important tire and wheel information, go to https://my.chevrolet.com/learnAbout/chevrolettires or see your dealer.). See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
