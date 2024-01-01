Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 21.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 35697 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $30,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

152,195 KM

Details Description

$30,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

ZR2

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

ZR2

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11709403
  2. 11709403
  3. 11709403
  4. 11709403
  5. 11709403
  6. 11709403
  7. 11709403
  8. 11709403
  9. 11709403
  10. 11709403
  11. 11709403
  12. 11709403
  13. 11709403
  14. 11709403
  15. 11709403
  16. 11709403
  17. 11709403
  18. 11709403
  19. 11709403
  20. 11709403
  21. 11709403
  22. 11709403
  23. 11709403
  24. 11709403
  25. 11709403
  26. 11709403
  27. 11709403
  28. 11709403
  29. 11709403
  30. 11709403
  31. 11709403
  32. 11709403
  33. 11709403
  34. 11709403
  35. 11709403
  36. 11709403
  37. 11709403
  38. 11709403
  39. 11709403
  40. 11709403
  41. 11709403
  42. 11709403
  43. 11709403
  44. 11709403
  45. 11709403
  46. 11709403
  47. 11709403
  48. 11709403
  49. 11709403
  50. 11709403
Contact Seller

$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,195KM
VIN 1GCPTEE18K1225896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 35697
  • Mileage 152,195 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 21.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 35697
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $30,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2015 Dodge Journey CVP for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Dodge Journey CVP 111,041 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Nissan Murano SL 179,209 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Compass Sport for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Jeep Compass Sport 59,559 KM $18,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Colorado