<p>Carzone is pleased to offer this 2019 V-6 3.6L Z71 Chevrolet Colorado!!  4WD, power options, Z-71 off-road tuned suspension, 308HP engine, Heated Seats, and much more!!!  Book an appointment today!!</p><p> </p><p>Visit our website for the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=000OqNtJYfbA83qeuF2TbHui7EQTa40i><span style=color: #3598db;><strong>CARFAX LINK</strong></span></a></p><p> </p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!</p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=https://carzonecalgary.ca/financing/><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=https://carzonecalgary.ca/><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

143,692 KM

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Crew Cab 128.3" Z71

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Crew Cab 128.3" Z71

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

143,692KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,692 KM

Vehicle Description

Carzone is pleased to offer this 2019 V-6 3.6L Z71 Chevrolet Colorado!!  4WD, power options, Z-71 off-road tuned suspension, 308HP engine, Heated Seats, and much more!!!  Book an appointment today!!

 

Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK

 

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!

 

Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2019 Chevrolet Colorado