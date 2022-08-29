$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Z71
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 9177073
- Stock #: 22303A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour OLD BLUE EYES MET
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 61,118 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2019 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Z71. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/ engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Colorado has the following options: ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Charging for compatible cell phones, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Window, rear-sliding, manual, Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Dark Argent Metallic cast aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors, USB data ports, 2 includes auxiliary input jack, located on the front console (Not available with (IOT) 8" diagonal Chevrolet Infotainment System with Navigation.), USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console, and Transmission, 8-speed automatic (Requires (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine. Standard on Crew Cab models. Available on Extended Cab models.). See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
