2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 1LT – Performance & Style in Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic

Rare 7-Speed Manual | Clean Carfax | 43,146 KM

Experience the thrill of American muscle with this stunning 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 1LT in Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic. Designed for performance enthusiasts, this Corvette comes with premium upgrades and track-inspired features, delivering a truly exhilarating driving experience.

Key Features & Upgrades:

6.2L V8 DI Engine – Power meets precision
RARE 7-Speed Manual Transmission – Ultimate driver engagement
Z51 Performance Package – Enhanced handling & aerodynamics
Performance Brakes w/ Large Cross-Drilled Rotors – Superior stopping power
Axle Cooling System – Engineered for high-performance driving
Performance Exhaust System – Aggressive sound & increased power
GT Bucket Seats w/ Jet Black Accent Trim – Sporty and comfortable
Bose Premium Speaker System – Crystal-clear audio experience
Carbon Flash Exterior Vents – Adds a sleek, performance-inspired look
Blacked-Out Aluminum Wheels – Bold styling with a fierce stance
Rear Vision Camera – Enhanced visibility and safety

This clean Carfax Corvette is meticulously maintained and offers the perfect blend of luxury, power, and precision. Don't miss your chance to own this high-performance legend!

 

Contact us today to schedule a test drive!

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$74,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,146KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ceramic Matrix Metallic Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 43,146 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection

$74,990

+ taxes & licensing

