Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ceramic Matrix Metallic Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 43,146 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 1LT – Performance & Style in Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic
Rare 7-Speed Manual | Clean Carfax | 43,146 KM
Experience the thrill of American muscle with this stunning 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 1LT in Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic. Designed for performance enthusiasts, this Corvette comes with premium upgrades and track-inspired features, delivering a truly exhilarating driving experience.Key Features & Upgrades:
6.2L V8 DI Engine – Power meets precision
RARE 7-Speed Manual Transmission – Ultimate driver engagement
Z51 Performance Package – Enhanced handling & aerodynamics
Performance Brakes w/ Large Cross-Drilled Rotors – Superior stopping power
Axle Cooling System – Engineered for high-performance driving
Performance Exhaust System – Aggressive sound & increased power
GT Bucket Seats w/ Jet Black Accent Trim – Sporty and comfortable
Bose Premium Speaker System – Crystal-clear audio experience
Carbon Flash Exterior Vents – Adds a sleek, performance-inspired look
Blacked-Out Aluminum Wheels – Bold styling with a fierce stance
Rear Vision Camera – Enhanced visibility and safety
This clean Carfax Corvette is meticulously maintained and offers the perfect blend of luxury, power, and precision. Don’t miss your chance to own this high-performance legend!
