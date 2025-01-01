Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2019 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 WITH 28703. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTER, HEATED SEATS FRONT, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE!</div><div>.<br />ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!<br />One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!<br /><br />What We Offer:<br /><br />*Low Bi-Weekly Payments<br />*Instant Approvals<br />*Credit Consolidation<br />*Employment Insurance<br />*Negative Equity Coverage<br /><br />Operating Hours:<br />Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm<br />Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm<br /><br />Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.<br />CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.<br /><br />Referral Program:<br />Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!<br /><br />AMVIC Licensed Dealer<br /><br />After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018<br /><br />Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4<br /><br />All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.</div>

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

28,703 KM

Details Description Features

$109,988

+ GST
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06 1LZ NAVIGATION SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER DRIVE MODES

Watch This Vehicle
12935762

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06 1LZ NAVIGATION SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER DRIVE MODES

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 12935762
  2. 12935762
  3. 12935762
  4. 12935762
  5. 12935762
  6. 12935762
  7. 12935762
  8. 12935762
  9. 12935762
  10. 12935762
  11. 12935762
  12. 12935762
  13. 12935762
  14. 12935762
  15. 12935762
  16. 12935762
  17. 12935762
  18. 12935762
  19. 12935762
  20. 12935762
  21. 12935762
  22. 12935762
  23. 12935762
Contact Seller

$109,988

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
28,703KM
VIN 1G1YP2D63K5603273

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Mileage 28,703 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 WITH 28703. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTER, HEATED SEATS FRONT, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) SUPERCHARGED V8 DI (650 hp [485 kW] @ 6400 rpm 650 lb-ft of torque [881 N-m] @ 3600 rpm) (STD),TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES,Traction Control,Locking/Limited Slip Differential,Smart Device Integration,H...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER DRIVE MODES for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER DRIVE MODES 103,596 KM $28,988 + GST
Used 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range NAVIGATION SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS BACKUP CAMERA for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range NAVIGATION SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS BACKUP CAMERA 52,299 KM $34,988 + GST
Used 2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH PADDLE SHIFTER DRIVE MODES for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH PADDLE SHIFTER DRIVE MODES 35,345 KM $23,988 + GST

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$109,988

+ GST>

Auto House

403-263-4446

2019 Chevrolet Corvette