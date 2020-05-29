Menu
$66,995

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Grand Sport 1LT

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Grand Sport 1LT

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$66,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,125KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5171249
  • Stock #: 39069A
  • VIN: 1G1YV2D71K5104406
Exterior Colour
Orange
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
2

Two Seater, 2dr Grand Sport Cpe w/1LT, 7-Speed Manual, Gas V8 6.2L/376

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Targa Roof
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI (460 hp [343 kW] @ 6000 rpm 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

