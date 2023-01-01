Menu
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

47,100 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Stampede Auto

403-888-8174

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT LOW KMS

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT LOW KMS

Location

Stampede Auto

2520 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L2

403-888-8174

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

47,100KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10276026
  Stock #: 124051
  VIN: 1G1BE5SM7K7124051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Galvanized
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 124051
  • Mileage 47,100 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL OR TEXT US TODAY 403-888-8174 ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY INSPECTED WITH CARFAX

REFERRAL PROGRAM: REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN UP TO $1000 CASH BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM - STAMPEDE AUTO GETS EVERYONE APPROVED. CALL 403-888-8174 TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

