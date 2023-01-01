2019 Chevrolet Cruze

$21,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 7 , 1 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10276026

10276026 Stock #: 124051

124051 VIN: 1G1BE5SM7K7124051

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic

Interior Colour Jet Black/Galvanized

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 124051

Mileage 47,100 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) (STD) Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.