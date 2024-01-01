Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 30.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 41599 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $14,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

58,542 KM

Details Description

$14,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle
11959536

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11959536
  2. 11959536
  3. 11959536
  4. 11959536
  5. 11959536
  6. 11959536
  7. 11959536
  8. 11959536
  9. 11959536
  10. 11959536
  11. 11959536
  12. 11959536
  13. 11959536
  14. 11959536
  15. 11959536
  16. 11959536
  17. 11959536
  18. 11959536
  19. 11959536
  20. 11959536
  21. 11959536
  22. 11959536
  23. 11959536
  24. 11959536
  25. 11959536
  26. 11959536
  27. 11959536
  28. 11959536
  29. 11959536
Contact Seller

$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,542KM
VIN 1G1BE5SM8K7143532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 41599
  • Mileage 58,542 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 30.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 41599
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $14,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2018 Ford Fusion Titanium for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Ford Fusion Titanium 106,408 KM $14,000 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Forest River COLUMBUS 295RL for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Forest River COLUMBUS 295RL 0 $18,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Coachmen Pursuit 32WC for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Coachmen Pursuit 32WC 18,257 KM $55,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Cruze