$18,997+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
FWD 4DR LS W/1LS
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$18,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 140497
- Mileage 172,270 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and advanced technology with the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS. This compact SUV is designed to elevate your driving experience, offering exceptional performance, a spacious interior, and a host of modern features for all your adventures.
Under the hood, the Equinox LS is powered by a fuel-efficient 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, delivering 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, it offers responsive acceleration and impressive fuel economy, making it ideal for both city driving and long road trips.
The Equinox LS stands out with its sleek and contemporary exterior design, featuring a distinctive front grille, sculpted body lines, and signature LED daytime running lights. The 17-inch aluminum wheels and aerodynamic profile enhance its visual appeal and contribute to a smoother, more efficient ride.
Step inside the comfortable and well-appointed cabin, where practicality meets advanced technology. The LS trim offers premium cloth seats, a 6-way manual driver's seat, and a spacious interior with ample cargo space. The 7-inch Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth® connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system keeps you connected and entertained on every journey.
Safety is a top priority, and the 2019 Equinox LS is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. Enjoy peace of mind with a rearview camera, Rear Seat Reminder, Teen Driver technology, and a full suite of airbags, all designed to protect you and your passengers.
Whether you're navigating city streets, embarking on a family road trip, or exploring new destinations, the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS offers the perfect combination of performance, style, and practicality. Discover the stylish efficiency and advanced capabilities of the Equinox LS today.
