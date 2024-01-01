Menu
font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p>Experience the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and advanced technology with the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS. This compact SUV is designed to elevate your driving experience, offering exceptional performance, a spacious interior, and a host of modern features for all your adventures.</p><p>Under the hood, the Equinox LS is powered by a fuel-efficient 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, delivering 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, it offers responsive acceleration and impressive fuel economy, making it ideal for both city driving and long road trips.</p><p>The Equinox LS stands out with its sleek and contemporary exterior design, featuring a distinctive front grille, sculpted body lines, and signature LED daytime running lights. The 17-inch aluminum wheels and aerodynamic profile enhance its visual appeal and contribute to a smoother, more efficient ride.</p><p>Step inside the comfortable and well-appointed cabin, where practicality meets advanced technology. The LS trim offers premium cloth seats, a 6-way manual drivers seat, and a spacious interior with ample cargo space. The 7-inch Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth® connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system keeps you connected and entertained on every journey.</p><p>Safety is a top priority, and the 2019 Equinox LS is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. Enjoy peace of mind with a rearview camera, Rear Seat Reminder, Teen Driver technology, and a full suite of airbags, all designed to protect you and your passengers.</p><p>Whether youre navigating city streets, embarking on a family road trip, or exploring new destinations, the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS offers the perfect combination of performance, style, and practicality. Discover the stylish efficiency and advanced capabilities of the Equinox LS today.</p>

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
VIN 2GNAXHEV3K6140497

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 140497
  Mileage 172,270 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and advanced technology with the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS. This compact SUV is designed to elevate your driving experience, offering exceptional performance, a spacious interior, and a host of modern features for all your adventures.

Under the hood, the Equinox LS is powered by a fuel-efficient 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, delivering 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, it offers responsive acceleration and impressive fuel economy, making it ideal for both city driving and long road trips.

The Equinox LS stands out with its sleek and contemporary exterior design, featuring a distinctive front grille, sculpted body lines, and signature LED daytime running lights. The 17-inch aluminum wheels and aerodynamic profile enhance its visual appeal and contribute to a smoother, more efficient ride.

Step inside the comfortable and well-appointed cabin, where practicality meets advanced technology. The LS trim offers premium cloth seats, a 6-way manual driver's seat, and a spacious interior with ample cargo space. The 7-inch Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth® connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system keeps you connected and entertained on every journey.

Safety is a top priority, and the 2019 Equinox LS is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. Enjoy peace of mind with a rearview camera, Rear Seat Reminder, Teen Driver technology, and a full suite of airbags, all designed to protect you and your passengers.

Whether you're navigating city streets, embarking on a family road trip, or exploring new destinations, the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS offers the perfect combination of performance, style, and practicality. Discover the stylish efficiency and advanced capabilities of the Equinox LS today.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

