2019 Chevrolet Malibu
LT BACKUP CAMERA REMOTE START HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
Used
97,385KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST3KF160804
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 97,385 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 CHEVROLET MALIBU LT WITH 97385 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, REMOTE STARTER, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD),Cruise Control,Knee Air Bag,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Power Windows,Satellite Radio,Power Door Locks...
