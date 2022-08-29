$25,995+ tax & licensing
403-256-4960
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
LS
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9081673
- Stock #: 22284A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 41,098 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2019 Chevrolet Malibu LS. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/91 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Malibu has the following options: ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD), Windows, power with Express-Down on all, Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, Warning indicator, front passenger safety belt, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, Trunk latch, safety, manual release, Trunk cargo anchors, Transmission, Continuously Variable (CVT), and Tool kit, road emergency. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
