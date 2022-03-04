$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 8620115
- Stock #: 22091B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 34,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.7L/ engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has the following options: ENGINE, 2.7L TURBO (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 348 lb-ft of torque [471 Nm] @ 1500 rpm) (STD), Windows, power rear, express down, Windows, power front, passenger express down, Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum, USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel, Transmission, 8-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (4WD models only), Tires, 255/70R17 all-season, blackwall, and Tire, spare 255/70R17 all-season, blackwall (Included with (QBN) 255/70R17 all-season, blackwall tires.). See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
