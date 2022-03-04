Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

34,000 KM

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

34,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8620115
  Stock #: 22091B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 22091B
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.7L/ engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has the following options: ENGINE, 2.7L TURBO (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 348 lb-ft of torque [471 Nm] @ 1500 rpm) (STD), Windows, power rear, express down, Windows, power front, passenger express down, Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum, USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel, Transmission, 8-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (4WD models only), Tires, 255/70R17 all-season, blackwall, and Tire, spare 255/70R17 all-season, blackwall (Included with (QBN) 255/70R17 all-season, blackwall tires.). See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 2.7L TURBO (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 348 lb-ft of torque [471 Nm] @ 1500 rpm) (STD)

