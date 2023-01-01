Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado

178,460 KM

Details Description

$33,000

+ tax & licensing
$33,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado

2019 Chevrolet Silverado

LT

2019 Chevrolet Silverado

LT

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

$33,000

+ taxes & licensing

178,460KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9647698
  Stock #: 61206
  VIN: 2GC2KSEG7K1191668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 61206
  • Mileage 178,460 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY FEBRUARY 25.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 61206 - LOT #: 112 - RESERVE PRICE: $33,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
