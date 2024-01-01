Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 26.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 38343 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $10,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2019 Chevrolet Spark

110,026 KM

Details Description

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Spark

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Spark

1LT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11823032
  2. 11823032
  3. 11823032
  4. 11823032
  5. 11823032
  6. 11823032
  7. 11823032
  8. 11823032
  9. 11823032
  10. 11823032
  11. 11823032
  12. 11823032
  13. 11823032
  14. 11823032
  15. 11823032
  16. 11823032
  17. 11823032
  18. 11823032
  19. 11823032
  20. 11823032
  21. 11823032
  22. 11823032
  23. 11823032
  24. 11823032
  25. 11823032
  26. 11823032
  27. 11823032
Contact Seller

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,026KM
VIN KL8CD6SA3KC755406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38343
  • Mileage 110,026 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 26.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38343
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $10,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 172,780 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Used 1997 BMW Z3 for sale in Calgary, AB
1997 BMW Z3 178,410 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Explorer Sport for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Ford Explorer Sport 269,709 KM $4,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Spark