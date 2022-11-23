$35,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960
2019 Chevrolet Traverse
LT Cloth
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$35,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9405124
- Stock #: 22347A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Traverse features the following options: LT CLOTH PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel, Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, USB ports, and Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, programmable. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
